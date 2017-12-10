The Union Mission helping homeless in need during cold winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va.- The Union Mission shelter is usually at full capacity most nights throughout the year, housing about 400 people. But, when the temperatures start to drop, the shelter sees a flood of people desperately seeking help.

Because there is such a high demand for a warm place to stay, the Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team is set up also known as the NEST program.

“We have area churches that take turns housing the homeless for a week over night. So, it helps with the capacity because while we’re at capacity it helps because we don’t have any place for people to sleep," says Linda Jones, Public Relations Director.

With no where else to turn, The Union Mission says their doors are always open to anyone in need.

“I often hear, you loved me when no one loved me before," says Jones.

The Union Mission says they are always looking for more volunteers. Here is a list on how you can get involved. You can also drop off clothes and toiletries.

provide or serve meals

sort and pack food

sort clothing

adopt a holiday

assist in the store or warehouses

maintenance and repair work

clean and organize

general yard work and landscaping

data entry

seasonal projects

assist in Wellness Program

teach a class

assist in computer lab

mentoring

