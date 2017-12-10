× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine returns, cold temperatures remain

Happy Sunday!

Finally seeing some sunshine today! It will be a bit breezy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Temperatures will begin to trend closer to normal on Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Much colder air will move in on Wednesday. We could see the coldest air so far this season, with temperatures that will struggle to get out of the 30s! BRRR!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.