Re-Charged? After extended layoff, Redskins face first place Chargers LIVE on News 3

CARSON, Calif. - With just a one percent chance of reaching the postseason, the playoff odds might not be in the Redskins' favor - but many factors, including the west coast being the 'Skins best coast, are on Washington's side entering Sunday's showdown in south California.

The Redskins (5-and-7) face the Los Angeles Chargers (6-and-6), currently tied for first place in the AFC West division, at 4:05pm eastern time Sunday in a game you can see live on News 3. This season, two of the Redskins five victories - their only two away from home - have both come in the Pacific Time Zone. Those wins include a 27-20 triumph at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 and a 17-14 road win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. Including a pair of home wins vs. Oakland and San Francisco, the burgundy and gold have yet to lose to a team from the Pacific Time Zone this season.

While Washington is still dealing with many injuries, the players are expected to be recharged after an extended layoff since its last game - a 38-14 loss at Dallas Thursday November 30th.

"I think it was good to get these guys a couple days off and refresh their bodies and also their minds," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden noted. "Everybody came back with a pretty good frame of mind. You’ve got to put the games behind you when you lose and when you win, quite frankly, and move forward and get ready for the next opponent. I think our guys have done that."

The 'Skins and Chargers have met 10 times with Washington holding a 7-3 all-time advantage. The series is tied 2-2 in Chargers home games. Sunday will mark the first home game in the series for the Bolts since a 23-20 victory on Jan. 3, 2010 - a game played in San Diego.

Sunday's tilt will be the Redskins' first ever game at the StubHub Center, the Chargers' temporary home in Carson, CA. The venue, home to the L.A. Galaxy of Major League Soccer (MLS), has a seating capacity of 27,000 for football.

"Most stadiums that I have played in – looking back – have had over 40,000 people in them, which is hard to believe," explained Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. "I never would have thought as a high school player that that would be a minimum moving on through college and through the pros. So I feel very fortunate to be able to say that. But I think still playing in front of 30,000 or whatever the number is in the StubHub Center, it is still a lot of people and I’m sure it can still generate noise, and if we don’t play up to our standard, the crowd is going to be in it and it’s going to be noisy and it’s going to be hostile."

Wildfires are still burning in and around Los Angeles County, but they will not impact Sunday's game.

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Redskins, is on-assignment in southern California to cover Sunday's tilt. Stay tuned on-air and online for pregame and postgame coverage of the 'Skins showdown with the first place Chargers.