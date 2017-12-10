Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a convince store robbery that happened on November 28 around 10 p.m. in James City County.

The James City County Police Department told News 3 that a man entered the 7-Eleven on 2258 Richmond Road, and robbed the store clerk at gun-point, before fleeing the scene in a car going east on Richmond Road.

Police say that the man was black, and wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, tennis shoes and black gloves with skeleton on them, when he robbed the 7-Eleven.

If you are able to identify the individual in these photos or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Investigator Pennycuff at 757-253-1800 or richard.pennycuff@jamescitycountyva.gov