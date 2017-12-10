Police investigate robbery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – Police in Franklin, Virginia arrested a man on December 5 in connection with a robbery in the city.

Police say they arrested De’Vian Tymel Worthy with a loaded 9mm pistol only streets away from where he fit the description of a suspect in the robbery of a 74-year-old woman.

The woman told police that she was robbed in the 400 block of W. Fourth Ave. by two people on her way from the bank. She had an envelope full of cash when two suspect approached her and demanded she give them the money.

Police found Worth when his description matched the one that the victim had given police. Worthy was arrested two block from the scene of the crime on Cameron Street.

The continued investigation by police led to Worthy being charged with the robbery on W. Fourth Ave., as well as weapons violations. Worthy was also charged with the burglary and attempted burglary of residences on Woodland Drive which occurred December 1.

Worth is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Police did not say where or what information they had on the second suspect in the robbery.