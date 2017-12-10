Police in Newport News robing of a Great Wall of China delivery driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating a robbery of a Great Wall of Chine delivery driver on December 3.

Police say that units were dispatched to the 14300 block of Warwick Blvd after a 40-year-old woman called saying she had been robbed while making a food delivery in the 400 block of Catina Way.

The victim told police that she was robbed when a man walked up to her while she was delivering food to a residence. She said that the man demanded at gun-point both money and food from her.

The young man was black, wearing blue jeans, a black sweat shirt, and two shirts that were covering his face during the robbery.

There were no injuries during this crime, say police.

If you know anything about these robberies, or the individuals involved, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).