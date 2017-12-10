Multiple suspects rob a delivery driver in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three men robbed a Sunrise Pizzeria delivery driver in Newport News on December 4.

This robbery happened a day after a delivery driver from the restaurant Great Wall of China was also robbed in the same street block of the city.

Police say that the December 4th robbery happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Catina Way.

The victim said that three black men approached him, demanding money and food from him at gun-point.

Police say that after the robbery, the suspects told the victim to get into his vehicle and drive out of the apartment complex.

There were no reported injuries from this robbery, and police are investigating this robbery and the one similar to it.

Police ask that if you know anything about this robbery, or the individuals involved, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).