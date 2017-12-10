Man purposely drives into courthouse fountain hoping to get arrested

Boise, ID (KIVI) — An unusual scene outside the Ada County Courthouse Sunday morning ended with an arrest, after a car ended up in the fountain in front of the building.

Drivers heading down Front Street in downtown Boise shortly after 10:00 a.m. were shocked to see the sedan entirely off the roadway on the courthouse plaza with its front end in the decorative pond.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the driver wanted to be arrested and was acting out in defiance against the court system.

Officials on scene say the driver first drove onto the courthouse plaza and did a donut before ended up in the fountain.

The driver, 37-year-old Jonathan Locksmith, was taken into custody for reckless driving. No one was injured.

Officials plan to remove the vehicle from the fountain, and if damage to the plaza exceeds $1,000 the driver may face felony charges.