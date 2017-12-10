Free vaccine clinic for qualifying Portsmouth Pets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – You can give your pet the gift of health this year…for free!

The Portsmouth Humane Society is holding a free vaccine clinic for pets with owners who live in the Cradock, Brighton, Prentis Park, Shea Terrace or Port Norfolk neighborhoods in Portsmouth. Restrictions on location are due to the restraints of the grant funding the project.

The event is on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Portsmouth Humane Society on 4022 Seaboard Court. The event is first come, first serve so be sure to arrive early!

Owners may also enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies while they’re waiting in line.

Three year rabies vaccines will be available only to those with proof of current rabies vaccination. Microchipping will be available at a reduced cost as well.

All animals must be secured by a leash or in a carrier.

For more information, please call (757) 397-6004.