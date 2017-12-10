× First Warning Forecast: A cold, but sunny start to the work week

Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight, making for a chilly start on Monday. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

High pressure will continue to build over the region through late Monday. Temperatures will be a bit milder Monday afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the mid and upper 30s to near 40 overnight.

Temperatures will be much milder on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southwest, which will help temperatures to warm to the mid and upper 50s. A frontal system will move south of the region Tuesday night with plunging temperatures. Expect lows in the 20s.

Some of the coldest air so far this season will be felt on Wednesday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s. It will be blustery with feels-like temperatures in the 20s.

We are tracking several disturbances for the rest of the week, but doesn’t look like there is a whole lot of moisture available, so conditions should be mainly dry. Highs in the low and mid 50s Friday through Sunday.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine. Milder. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

