Chargers dominate Redskins in one-sided affair 30-13, officially eliminate Washington from postseason contention

CARSON, Calif. – Washington had played it’s best football in a disappointing season on the West coast. That trend did not continue on Sunday afternoon at the StubHub center, as the Los Angeles Chargers continued to surge with a 30-13 victory of the Redskins.

Washington (5-and-8) has been officially eliminated with the loss, making it four out of the last five seasons with no postseason appearance.

The Redskins defense was attacked from the jump by the Chargers potent offense. Los Angeles (7-and-6) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, with Phillip Rivers hitting Hunter Henry for an eight-yard touchdown. The Chargers racked up 485 yards of offense, while Washington was held under 200 yards.

Kirk Cousins went 15-for-27, throwing for 151 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. The running game never got started, as the ‘Skins mustered 57 yards as a team.

The Redskins return home next week to host the Arizona Cardinals.