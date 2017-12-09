VDOT warns drivers of slippery conditions on roads in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va – VDOT said in a press release, and via social media, that drivers in Virginia should be aware of slippery road ways Saturday evening.

VDOT said, “a combination of wet roads and low temperatures tonight could produce icy conditions. Light snow is also expected in portions of the commonwealth which could add to slick conditions.”

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will continue to watch and monitor conditions of roadways throughout the evening, said department officials.

Check the latest road conditions using the 511 system by phone, web at www.511virginia.org or free mobile app.

To report road hazards or ask questions about road issues, call VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For more information on winter travel, go to http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.