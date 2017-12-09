Smithfield Foods’ employees support local foodbanks with annual food drive

SMITHFIELD, Va. – 12, 779 pounds of food got donated to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank by Smithfield Foods’ employees.

The food delivered to these foodbanks is from the fifth annual food drive that the company held.

Since 2013, Smithfield employees have provide the local foodbanks with more than 51,000 pounds of canned goods in total food drive donations, said the company in a press release.

“Smithfield’s contributions continue to benefit those our food bank serves year-round,” said Ruth Jones Nichols, Ph.D., chief executive officer for Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. “Not only is it incredibly inspiring to witness the good work of our local partners, it also provides encouragement to those who are receiving a donation from their caring neighbors.”

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore provides hunger-relief across the region with the help of more than 400 Partner Agencies. Smithfield’s contribution will benefit those seeking assistance in the following cities: Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Franklin and Virginia Beach as well as the counties of Southampton, Northampton, Sussex, Isle of Wight and Accomack.

The Peninsula Foodbank, the leading hunger-relief organization across the Greater Peninsula serves the following cities: Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg, and the Counties of Gloucester, James City, Mathews, Surry and York, and partners with nearly 160 member agencies to provide food to people in times of need.

“Smithfield takes great pride in its community involvement,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “We’re proud that our employees have come together to support our neighbors in need and give back locally to a community we call home.”

Smithfield’s annual food drive goes along with the company’s Helping Hungry Homes® program. The company said that since 2011, “Smithfield has provided more than 85 million servings of protein to hunger relief organizations through this initiative.”