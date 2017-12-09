Segment three of the I-64 widening project approved

RICHMOND, Va. – The third segment of the I-64 widening project was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board on December 6.

The CTB will allow the third segment of the widening project to be built by Shirley Contacting Company fr $178.3 million.

VDOT says that this part of the project will add a lane in each direction for 8.2 miles of I-64, from 1 mile west of the Lightfoot Exit to 1 mile west of the Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway Exit in York County.

Currently, segment two of the three segment project is under construction. The first segment was completed on-time and on-budget, on December 1 for $122 million, said VDOT officials.

Segment one of the project widened 5.6 miles of I-64 from west Jefferson Avenue to just east of Yorktown Road in Newport News.