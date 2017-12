NORFOLK, Va. – A new production of Roger’s and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music is coming to Chrysler Hall on December 15, 16 and 17.

The musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will feature it’s award-winning score, including “My Favorite Things,” Edelweiss” and the title song.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.