Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Baker Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy award Saturday evening.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and Stanford running-back Bryce Love were the three finalist for the trophy that recognizes the best college football player in the country.

Baker Mayfield was a finalist for the award in 2016 when Louisville’s Jackson won the award.

In the 2017 regular season Mayfield started 13 of 12 games, completed 262 of 369 passes, threw for 4,340 yards and scored 46 touchdowns for the Sooners.

Mayfield will lead Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs on January 1, 2018 as part of the College Football Playoffs.

This year marked the 83rd presentation of the Heisman Trophy.