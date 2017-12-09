Man hopes to save lives, hikes 222 miles for suicide awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. - Shane Stephens, a Marine veteran hiked 222 miles to bring awareness to active duty and veteran suicide.

Stephens started in Camp Lejeune, N.C on November 30 and ended his journey at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in front of the Neptune Statue, just before 4 p.m on Saturday December 9.

Stephens hiked 22 miles for 10 days to complete his mission.

The last day of his Ruck was for Christopher Lim, a Salem High school student who committed suicide while at school on November 30.

Stephen's an advocate for the non profit End 22 chapter in Georgia.

The founder of End 22, Bill Ciccone said that 22 veterans and active duty members take their own life everyday.