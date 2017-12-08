HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Nigerian Bobsled Driver Seun Adigun. The Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team is training to become the first team of any kind from Africa to qualify for the Winter Olympics.
We talk with a bobsled racer making history on Coast Live
