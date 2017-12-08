Virginia Beach Police offers up free compost to citizens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is hoping that people in the community need compost, because they have too much of it that isn’t being used.

The Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, is offering up FREE compost because of the large quantity that it has available.

The mounted police facility is located at 2089 Indian River in the Pungo section of the city, says VBPD.

To make arrangements to pick up compost, please contact Sergeant Mary Jo Crooke via email at mcrooke@vbgov.com or by calling 757-426-1985 where you can leave a message and one of the officers will return your call.