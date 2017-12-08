VALOR midseason finale, Monday 12/11 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Stay Frosty” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE — The Shadow Raiders are sent out on a mission which, if successful, could mean a dire outcome for Nora (Christina Ochoa) and Gallo (Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Jimmy (W Tre Davis) makes a choice that could result in big consequences for both he and Jess (Corbin Reid). Charlie Barnett, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. Kyle Jarrow wrote the episode, directed by Geary McLeod (#109). Original airdate 12/11/2017.