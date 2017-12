Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch preview Sunday's Redskins showdown with the first place Chargers - a game to be seen exclusively on News 3.

Plus, Oscar Smith prepares to play for the Class 6 state football championship - eyeing Hampton Roads' first VHSL state football title since 2014.

Also, Mitch introduces you to Robert Prunty - Hampton University's new head football coach.