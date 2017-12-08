Suffolk after-school programs suspended after power outages

SUFFOLK, Va. – After-school programs at four Suffolk schools were cancelled Friday due to power outages, according to a spokesperson with Suffolk Public Schools.
The following schools experienced power outages:
- John Yeates Middle School
- Driver Elementary School
- Mack Benn, Jr. Elementary School
- Nansemon Parkway Elementary
Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible. Students will be supervised by staff until parents arrive.
Dominion Energy said power was restored around 4 p.m.