Suffolk after-school programs suspended after power outages

SUFFOLK, Va. – After-school programs at four Suffolk schools were cancelled Friday due to power outages, according to a spokesperson with Suffolk Public Schools.

The following schools experienced power outages:

John Yeates Middle School

Driver Elementary School

Mack Benn, Jr. Elementary School

Nansemon Parkway Elementary

Parents are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible. Students will be supervised by staff until parents arrive.

Dominion Energy said power was restored around 4 p.m.

