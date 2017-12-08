Portsmouth cancels weekend holiday events due to weather

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The City of Portsmouth has canceled its Children’s Christmas Parade and Olde Towne Holiday Music Festival scheduled for this weekend.

Portsmouth said it is cancelling the events because of projected weather forecast that show conditions that could affect the Hampton Roads area Saturday.

In a press release the city said, “The cancellation is due to the first winter storm forecast affecting the region by late this afternoon until late Saturday.”

The city did not say if it would reschedule the events, but did say in the press release to, “please join us in 2018 for these two Portsmouth holiday traditions.”