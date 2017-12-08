Newport News Police dog receives body armor vest for Christmas

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Elvis, a Newport News Police Department K-9, received a useful gift this Christmas.

The German Shepard received a body armor vest from OSC Physicians and Staff on Saturday at Busch Gardens’ Festhaus for the annual OSC Christmas party.

Elvis and his human partner, Officer Angsten, accepted the gift from OSC staff, who purchased the vest with funding help from Spike’s K-9 Fund.

Spike’s K-9 Fund helps raise money to help dogs that serve the community, such as Elvis.

The gift was a total surprise for the physicians and for NNPD Officers Angsten and Elvis. The physicians and staff enjoyed meeting the NNPD officers and the folks from Spike’s K-9 fund and learned more about the incredible partnership they have with communities around the country, said OSC.