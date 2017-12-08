Military mom suprises son at school

HAMPTON Va.- Thursday was presentation day for second graders at Barons Elementary School, plus a little something extra.
Airman First Class Gabrielle Bowers got to hug her son for the first time since August, and her mom.
Bowers followed her dream of joining the Airforce.
"We always asked him how many days did I have left until I came home and he would always go point on the calendar but I wanted to tell him so badly that I was coming home early," Bowers said.
She say's its the longest she's ever been away from her family.
"During basic I had a rough week and it's because I missed him. I cried for a week. It's hard being away from children, it is" Bowers said
and her family is happy to have her home.
"I decorated early because I wanted Aiden to feel like nothing had changed, so the fact that she is here now and we can have a normal Christmas," Brandon Bowers said.
"I am just excited to be home I missed him so much," Bowers said.