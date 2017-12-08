Military mom suprises son at school

"We always asked him how many days did I have left until I came home and he would always go point on the calendar but I wanted to tell him so badly that I was coming home early," Bowers said.



She say's its the longest she's ever been away from her family.

"During basic I had a rough week and it's because I missed him. I cried for a week. It's hard being away from children, it is" Bowers said

and her family is happy to have her home.

"I decorated early because I wanted Aiden to feel like nothing had changed, so the fact that she is here now and we can have a normal Christmas," Brandon Bowers said.

