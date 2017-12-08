Man sentenced for 2016 murder in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 37-year-old will serve 10 years in prison for his connection in the March 2016 shooting death of Robert Knight III.

Mondozer Masters was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court to 17 years in prison, with 7 years suspended. Masters is one of four people to face charges and be connected to the murder of Knight.

Masters had pleaded guilty to 1 count of 2nd Degree Murder and 1 count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony on September 20, 2017.

Around 2 p.m. on March 5, 2016, police found Knight in the driver’s seat of a white minivan, with several gunshot wounds. He later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Elisha Hernandez, Jamia Garcia, and Tradell Cook were also charged in the case.

Garcia pleaded guilty to a charge of one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and was sentenced to serve two years and two months in prison.

Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Use of a Firearm and was sentenced to serve 33 years in prison.

Cook pleaded guilty to one count of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm and was sentenced to serve a total of 12 years in prison.

