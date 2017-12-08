Local Santa and Mrs. Clause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH Va.- "Hi this is Santa Clause. Hi this is Mrs.Clause. Ho, ho , ho," Santa and Mrs. Claus said.



So they say.



We planned to get to the bottom of this Christmas duo.

This Santa and Mrs.Claus have been seen riding through parades, kissing babies, Drinking Chic-Fil-A shakes and posing with elves.



So how do they get from Hampton Roads to the North Pole all month?



"Thank god for the polar express it gets us back and forth really quickly. Yes that helps a lot," Santa and Mrs. Claus said

That makes sense.

But why would they want to live here and the North Pole?

That's a lot of travel time during the busiest month of the year.



"It's a lot easier to be here to take care of all of our friends in the Navy because there are so many Navy friends we have here in Portsmouth and Norfolk so we come here so we can be closer," Santa and Mrs. Claus said

They look like the real Mr. and Mrs. Claus.



They seem to have the Christmas spirit, and s o far they are passing all the questions.

They even seem to have the type of kindness only the real Santa would have.



"We take pictures for free at our home here just so that children who don't normally get a picture with Santa can have one," Santa and Mrs. Claus said



If you are wondering no Rudolph and the gang won't be here Santa and Mrs. Claus say the temperatures have been just a little too warm so they stayed at the North Pole.



But kids can still come and tell Santa what they want for Christmas, if they have been good of course.



" Always be good, Santa is always watching. Do your homework. Brush your teeth. Ho, ho, ho," Santa and Mrs. Claus said



So are they the real Santa and Mrs. Claus?

