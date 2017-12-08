Virginia State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl

ESSEX CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an alert for a missing child on behalf of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Friday night.

14-year-old Elise Kristine Wenig was last seen at Essex High School Friday. She is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Wenig was last seen wearing a long, black coat, a black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. She wears pink glasses and has a nose ring.

Authorities believe Wenig may be in the company of Jennifer Sherman-Wenig. Sherman-Wenig is described as a 34-year-old white female who is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds with green eyes and red hair.

Anyone who has information on Wenig’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 443-3347 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

Stay with News 3 for updates.