Elizabeth City man found guilty in federal court on weapons and drug charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 27-year-old man from Elizabeth City was found guilty of charges that stem from a 2016 drug bust Friday.

Jerel Leon Jordan was found guilty of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics and Possession of a Firearm in the Furtherance of a Drug Crime.

Jordan was arrested after a joint narcotics investigation between the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department led to his arrest.

Police arrested Jordan when he was found in possession of trafficking amounts of cocaine and a firearm.

Officials say that Jordan is scheduled to appear before United States Chief District Court Judge James Dever in Raleigh, North Carolina for sentencing in early March of 2018.