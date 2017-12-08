DYNASTY midseason finale, Wednesday 12/13 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Rotten Things” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

GONNA FIND OUT WHO’S NAUGHTY OR NICE — The Carringtons’ plan for a peaceful holiday are spoiled by two new arrivals and the scandals they bring with them. Blake (Grant Show) faces a power struggle with his own father (guest stat Bill Smitrovich); meanwhile Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) attempts to reunite the Colbys. Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert C. Riley and Sam Adegoke also star. Paul Sabbaga wrote the episode, directed by Brad Silberling (#109). Original airdate 12/13/2017.