× “Dancing with the Athletes” benefits Special Olympics Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va – Local law enforcement officers are ready to hit the dance floor with Special Olympics Virginia athletes for the fourth annual “Dancing with the Athletes” competition.

The event, modeled after the hit show “Dancing with the Stars”, pairs 10 Special Olympics Virginia athletes with 10 local law enforcement officers for freestyle and group dance routines. This year, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will be joined by the Chesapeake Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The competition kicks off Tuesday, December 12 from 7pm – 9:30pm at the Chesapeake Conference Center. Cocktail hour begins at 6pm. Admission is free, but donations for Special Olympics Virginia are accepted at the door.

News 3 This Morning’s Blaine Stewart and Makenzie Walter will be guest judges.