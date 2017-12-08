Man arrested in connection to Northampton County break-ins

HALIFAX/NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man that they believed is connected to break-ins in the Northampton County.

Charles Balmer Jr. was arrested because of warrants out for his arrest by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office. He is being charged with 4 counts of breaking and entering, 4 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 5 counts of injury to real property, and 1 count of attempted breaking and entering.

Officials say that these charges stem from an investigation opened on November 3 that revolved around multiple breaking and entering cases in the Northampton County neighborhood area of Lake Gaston.

Balmer received a secured bond of $150,000.