NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo porcupine Mateo celebrated his birthday this week, according to the Zoo’s social media pages.

The 3-year-old porcupine had many zoo friends to help him celebrate the occasion, and even a birthday cupcake as is displayed in a video from the Virginia Zoo’s Instagram page.

The Virginia Zoo also shared an adorable picture on Facebook of the little guy doing what he does best, eating.