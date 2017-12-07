Virginia Beach Pop Warner Teams hope to bring national championships home

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hampton Roads is known as a hotbed for elite football talent. Their rise to national recognition doesn’t start at the college or high school level, it starts before they even hit middle school.

On Wednesday, two Division I Virginia Beach Pop Warner teams played in the semi-finals of the 61st annual Pop Warner Super Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex™ at Disney World. Both teams won and will be playing for a national title this Saturday.

The Division I Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs advanced with a 22-19 win over the Hawaii’s Kaneohe Knights. The Mustangs will play the Palmetto Raiders for the D1 Pee Wee National Title on Saturday, December 9 at 3:15 pm.

The Division I Junior Pee Wee Virginia Beach Mustangs advanced with a 38-12 win over the Harvey Colts from Chicago, IL. The Mustangs will play the Florida City Razorbacks for the D1 Junior Pee Wee National Title on Saturday, December 9 at 1 pm.

The Pop Warner Super Bowl is divided into 64 teams competing for National Championships in two divisions and five age/weight ranges (Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Jr. Varsity, Varsity & Unlimited).

Many players from Hampton Roads have went on from the Mustangs to have successful careers locally and professionally.