Virginia Beach Police officer involved in vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Police officer was involved in a crash in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Thursday evening.

The crash happened at 7:29 p.m. as the officer was responding to a serious call for service. While attempting to navigate through traffic with his lights and sirens activated, his patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported to either driver. Both vehicles were towed at the scene.

The accident is currently being investigated by a supervisor at the Third Precinct.

