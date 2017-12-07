Hilton Norfolk The Main Hotel donates towels to animals at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo will acquire towels that are no longer needed from The Hilton Norfolk Main Hotel.

The hotel which is located on 100 E. Main St., will donate 40 towels to the Virginia Zoo.

The Zoo says that Veterinary and Animal Care staff use towels for a variety of needs around the Zoo, including during veterinary procedures.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that are a huge help: in this case we needed a fairly small amount of towels here at the hospital,” said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Virginia Zoo’s Veterinarian. “These towels will be very useful both during animal procedures and as bedding and padding for our animal patients. We really appreciate this donation from the The Main,” Clabbers added.

The hotel says that it was a no-brainier to help the Zoo. “As a hotel here in Downtown Norfolk, we rely on the local attractions to be a driver for tourism,” said Kurt Krause, Managing Director for The Main.

The towels being given to the Virginia Zoo are not new towels, but rather ones that are being replaced by the hotel.