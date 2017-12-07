The color of 2018 is a dramatic shade of purple

Color forecasters at the Pantone Color Institute have declared “Ultra Violet” as the 2018 color of the year.

The company describes the color as “complex and contemplative” and note that musical icons Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality.

Pantone’s team around the world typically spends the year studying trends in fashion, consumer products, social media and technology. It looks for influences that best describe the current mood of society and picks a color to reflect those elements.

In 2017, a bright green called “Greenery” was chosen as the color of the year, while in 2016, two colors were chosen — a baby blue and a dusty pink named “Serenity” and “Rose Quartz.”

