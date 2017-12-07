TCC to auction off gingerbread houses for charity

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Gingerbread houses not only taste good, but can also be used to raise money.

Tidewater Community College will auction off gingerbread houses made by the colleges culinary art students this December. TCC said that the proceeds gathered from the auctioning of the gingerbread houses will go to help Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

The gingerbread houses will be on display Dec. 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the culinary arts dining room in the Walker Building of TCC’s Norfolk Campus, 350 Granby St.

Bids can be emailed to Sarah DiCalogero at sdicalogero@tcc.edu. The houses will be available for pickup on Dec. 15, said TCC.

These houses also serve as a grade for the students making them, serving as the final exam for the Introduction to Baking class taught by chef Karin Grice. “We encourage students to let their creativity shine with this project,” Grice said. “It’s about taking what we’ve learned and adding that personal touch.”

“I enjoyed the decorating part best, but it was much harder than I thought. Getting the pieces cut and fitting them together was definitely challenging,” said Jessica Martinson, who spent nine hours making her template and a 3-D model before building her house.

Martinson is an aspiring pastry chef that studies at Tidewater Community College. “It’s been amazing to bring my idea to life,” she added.

For more information about culinary arts at TCC, contact Don Averso, program head, at 757-822-1350 or daverso@tcc.edu.