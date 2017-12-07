Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree used for Habitat for Humanity homes

ATLANTA, Ga. – Many see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City as a symbol of the holiday season and Christmas spirit. But what happens to the tree after the holidays?

For the last ten years, the tree has gone to the Habitat for Humanity, which uses the tree to build homes for those in need.

The non-profit organization said that last year’s massive 94-foot-tall Norway spruce was used to build homes in the state of New York.

“We’re grateful to Tishman Speyer for donating the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to Habitat for Humanity the last 10 years. This act of generosity allows the joy of the holiday season to continue for many families even after all the decorations have been taken down,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International last year.

This partnership between the Rockefeller Center and Habitat of Humanity started when volunteers helped frame houses in Rockefeller Plaza in 2005 to help families affected by Hurricane Katrina. 2007 was when the lumber from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was first used for building homes.

Lumber from the 2015 tree was used as the beams and flooring in two homes by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. The 2014 tree helped frame five homes in Philadelphia. Lumber from previous trees has been used in the construction of homes in Pascagoula, Mississippi; Stamford, Connecticut; Newburgh, New York; Morris, New Jersey; and New York City, said the Habitat for Humanity, said the non-profit organization.

It has not been confirmed yet if the Rockefeller Center will donate this year’s tree, but the usual giving of the tree does not happen until the first week of January. Last year the tree was given to Habitat for Humanity when the tree came down on January 7.