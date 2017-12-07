× Preliminary hearing Thursday for Virginia Beach man charged with shooting police officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The man accused of shooting a Virginia Beach police officer in June is expected in court Thursday.

Bryan Cage is charged with attempted capital murder.

According to police, this all stems from him shooting at officers who were serving him a warrant for charges of child pornography.

Police told us Cage fired at an officer multiple times at his home along Ohio Avenue.

The injured officer is okay.

They said after the shooting Cage barricaded himself in his home.

It took nearly 6 hours to take him into custody.

Cage is also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and malicious wounding.