PETA offers free spay/neuter surgeries in return for vegan food

NORFOLK, Va. – PETA will be offering free spay and neuter surgeries in return for vegan food.

The donations are to help Council Member Sharon Scott’s 16th Annual Holiday Food Drive.

Families who donate seven items of nonperishable vegan food for humans—such as canned vegetables, beans, or soups—will receive a a free spay or neuter for an animal companion, said PETA.

“We are thrilled to have PETA join us again this year to provide a service to our citizens in exchange for nonperishable food items,” says Scott. “Together we are making a positive impact and helping to ‘Take a Bite Out of Hunger’ for the holidays.”

The spaying and neutering will occur at the Denbigh Community Center on December 13, in Newport News from 8 to 9 a.m. Dogs will be accepted form 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and cats from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

PETA says that appointments are limited, and can be made by calling 757-622-7382, Ext. 3, or by visiting PETA.org/SpayNeuter.

“PETA’s clinics have spayed and neutered more than 12,000 dogs and cats just this year, and now is the perfect time for animal guardians to make a New Year’s resolution to help us snip animal overpopulation in the bud,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “By participating in the Holiday Food Drive, animal guardians can help feed those in need while reducing the number of puppies and kittens born into homelessness.”

Since 2001 PETA has performed low-cost spay and neuter surgeries on more than 149,000 dogs and cats.