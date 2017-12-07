Old Dominion uses second half blitz to cruise past Richmond 79-60

NORFOLK, Va. – In the 58th all-time meeting, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) downed Richmond (1-8, 0-0 A10) by a 79-60 on Wednesday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

After trailing 33-31 at the half, the Monarchs opened the second half on a 20-0 run to claim a 51-33 lead at the 15:11 mark. Old Dominion ended up outscoring the Spiders 48-27 in the second half en route to a 19-point victory.

“This was a great response for us in the second half,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “It wasn’t just one guy for us in the second half either, it was a team effort. Now we need to turn our focus to a good Bowling Green team for Saturday’s game.”

Five Monarchs scored in double figures, led by B.J. Stith’s 21 points (4-6 3PT) to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. Ahmad Caver also recorded a double-double, going for 14 points, a career high 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals. Trey Porter (three rebounds and a career high six blocks) and Randy Haynes (three assists and two rebounds) each scored 12 points, respectively. Brandan Stith finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes of work.

Old Dominion held advantages for points off turnovers (22-6), points in the paint (38-28), fast-break points (12-2), second chance points (11-6), assists (25-19), blocked shots (8-2) and rebounds (37-32). The Monarchs assisted on 25 of their 30 made baskets.

For the game, ODU shot 51.7% (30-58) from the floor, 42.9% (9-21) from three and 76.9% (10-13) from the free-throw line. The Monarchs held Richmond to 38.3% (23-60) shooting from the floor.

Wednesday night marked the second largest defeat for Old Dominion over Richmond. ODU now leads the all-time series against Richmond, 32-26.

Old Dominion will remain at home for its next contest on Saturday, Dec. 9, when the Monarchs take on Bowling Green for a 7:00 p.m. tip. Saturday night’s game will air on C-USA TV.