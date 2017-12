NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a Norfolk school bus.

Police dispatchers say a call reporting the incident came in around 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk Police confirm the school bus was parked in the 3300 block of Argonne Avenue with no one on board when a vehicle hit the bus and continued driving.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.