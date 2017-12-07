Newport News man receives child abuse charge stemming from domestic assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 26-year-old Newport News man is being held on child abuse charges.

The charges stem from a domestic argument where police say that Micheal Harris tossed his three-year-old son in the air, and punched the boys mother, a 32-year-old woman, in the face.

Police were called to the 600 block of 32nd Street in Newport News after being dispatched to the scene for a domestic assault in the area Sunday.

Police say that Harris and the 32-year-old victim got into an argument around 10 a.m., and after separating for a few hours, continued the altercation around 5 p.m. Harris also smashed the doors and windows of a shared car between him and the woman.

Harris was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury to his lip. Neither the woman or child required medical attention.

Harris is being charged with Negligence of a child which led to injury, and Assault on a Family Member. A protective order will be in place for Harris in regards to the victims say police.