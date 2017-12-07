New fashion retailer opens this spring in Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. – Hennes and Maurtiz Inc. (H&M) is expanding its Virginia operation to include a store at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

One of the worlds largest fashion retailers will expand to Norfolk Premium Outlets in the spring of 2018. In a press release, the company did not specify say when in the spring it will open. Earlier this fall H&M opened another Virginia location in Chesapeake.

The new location in Norfolk will be 20,000 square feet, and H&M says that it hopes the store will be a, “one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate (store within a store) sections for accessories.”

H&M says that a welcomed feature of store will be the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-years-old.

H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and was named on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion, according to the company’s press release.