Local salon takes action to help survivors of human trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. – The stylists of AOC Salon are embarking on yet another mission to Cambodia.

Dalbe Markman, co-owner of AOC Salon first took the trip with her stylist Sarah Chandler three years ago when this program to aid human trafficking survivors first began. Markman said Chandler had the original idea to go after seeing the support it was getting from the salon’s product company, and since then the interest has throughout the salon.

To date five of the AOC beauty professionals have traveled to Cambodia on a self-expense paid trip to volunteer with an organization called Justice and Soul. Markman and Chandler headlined the voyage but Jessica Lutzow, Rebecca Hoover and Candace Pollard has all gone to contribute their time and hair expertise.

Two more stylists, Andrea Ware and Audrey Olsen, plan to head to Cambodia in February for 5-6 weeks.

On Thursday News 3 asked the women why they went and their answer was selfless and genuine, “the program was so important it became a journey for our entire staff,” said Markman.

The survivors of human trafficking are helped out of their situations by the NGO or non-profit in Cambodia. From there they are counseled and taught trades so they can start a life where they can support themselves. Markman said its a crucial transformation that helps them start over with confidence.

The salon has donated more than $10,000 over the three years that the program has been operating.

A gofundme page has been set up to help pay travel expenses and also as a way to donate to the salon in Cambodia.