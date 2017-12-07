Lindsay Lohan wants a big-screen ‘Mean Girls’ sequel even more than you

We have “Mean Girls” the musical, and now Lindsay Lohan wants a big-screen sequel.

The star was in New York City on Wednesday for the Daily Mail’s holiday party, and she had lots to say on the red carpet about wanting a theater follow-up to the now-legendary 2004 film.

“‘Mean Girls 2,’ the movie, this is the importance,” Lohan told E! “We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!”

A musical based on the film and helmed by its creator, Tina Fey, premiered for a five-week run at Washington’s National Theater on October 31 and will soon head to Broadway.

Lohan joked with “Entertainment Tonight” that she may have to have a word with Fey.

“I’m here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding, or I’m going to find her, and Lorne Michaels (who produced the film and the musical)” she said. “I know where his desk is.”

The 31-year-old actress even had some thoughts about what her “Mean Girls” character, Cady Heron, would be doing now.

“I’m thinking she’s been living in Africa and adopts children, very Madonna,” Lohan said.

Fans — not exactly happy with the 2011 direct-to-DVD sequel, which did not feature the original cast — have long lobbied for another installment.

It’s not like Fey hasn’t considered it.

But she didn’t sound too enthusiastic about the possibility last year, when Howard Stern asked her about it during an interview.

“I don’t know,” Fey said. “Sometimes it’s OK (to not make a sequel), right?”