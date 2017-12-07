“I missed him so much” : Military mom surprises son at Hampton elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Thursday was presentation day for second graders at Barron Elementary School, plus a little something extra for one student.

News 3's Brheanna Berry was there to see Airman First Class Gabrielle Bowers get to hug her son - and her mom - for the first time since August. Bowers followed her dream of joining the Air Force.

"We always asked him how many days did I have left until I came home and he would always go point on the calendar but I wanted to tell him so badly that I was coming home early," Bowers said.

She says it's the longest she's ever been away from her family.

"During basic [training], I had a rough week and it's because I missed him. I cried for a week. It's hard being away from children, it is," Bowers said.

And her family is happy to have her home.

"I decorated early because I wanted Aiden to feel like nothing had changed, so the fact that she is here now and we can have a normal Christmas," said her husband, Brandon Bowers.

"I am just excited to be home. I missed him so much," Bowers said.