Hampton University tabs Robert Prunty as next head football coach

HAMPTON, Va. – As Hampton football gets ready to move to the Big South conference, the team has the man who will lead them into a new era.

The Pirates named former East Carolina defensive coordinator Robert Prunty as the next head football coach Thursday afternoon.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Prunty back to our Home by the Sea,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “Coach Prunty’s record of consistent, sustained outstanding performance will take our football program to the next level. I enthusiastically welcome him to Hampton Nation.”

Prunty started 2017, his first and lone season with ECU, as the defensive line coordinator before being promoted to interim defensive coordinator after the second game of the season.

“I am honored to be named the Head Football Coach of Hampton University,” said Prunty.

“I would like to thank President Dr. William R. Harvey and Athletic Director Eugene Marshall Jr. for this opportunity. I will give all that I have to make this program successful for our University, Alumni, fans, and our community. There is plenty of work to be done until we reach our goal, but we will all work tirelessly to get us there.”

Prunty got his start in the college coaching ranks as an assistant coach for outside linebackers and defensive ends under Tommy Tubberville at Texas Tech. He then moved on to Cincinnati to become an associate head coach.

Prior to coaching in college, Prunty was the head coach at Hargrave Military Academy from 2002-09.

Prunity split his collegiate career between Hampton University and Alabama A&M, where he graduated in 1988.

Last month, Connell Maynor resigned after four seasons at the helm for Hampton. The Pirates finished the 2017 season with a 6-and-5 record.