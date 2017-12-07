Girl Scout Cookie sales start in January

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Local Girls Scout troops will start selling cookies on January 6.

The Colonial Coast Troop Office announced in a press release that they will hold a Cookie Kickoff to start the cookie selling season.

The event will start at 6 p.m. this Saturday, and will be held at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

Along with the Cookie Kickoff, the event also offers opportunities for scouts to build on their skill sets, set goals and complete steps toward earning badges. Scouts will also get a chance to earn the Girl Scout Cookie Activity pin before the season officially begins in January 2018, says the Colonial Coast Troop Office.

“We appreciate the TowneBank family for their continued and generous support of our Girl Scout mission,” GSCCC CEO Tracy Keller said. “Their support ensures more girls are armed with important life skills with respect to financial literacy and entrepreneurship. This year, they have generously given $20,000 that has been used for our Girl Scout Cookie Kick Off event, program fees for girls and for the 2018 Gold Award Celebration which recognizes girls who have earned the highest award in Girl Scouts.”

This year’s Cookie Kickoff is sponsored by TowneBank.

The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast serves up to 11,000 girls from grades K to 12th, and receives help from nearly 5,000 adult volunteers.